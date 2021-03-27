French fans rubbed their eyes last Wednesday when Deschamps, 1-1 against Ukraine, decided to replace Mbappé. The great star was heading to the bench while France played the game. The French coach had no regard to the conclusion of the clash. Asked about the replacement of crack, it was clear. “I will speak calmly with him. Mbappé knows that he has not played a good game. He was not in the best conditions and did not have good feelings. The opponent adapted and there were always 3 or 4 players on him. Ukraine’s approach complicated his influence on the game, “confessed Deschamps.

It’s never easy to make such a decision, especially with a potentially Ballon d’Or winner. But in this case, Deschamps has quickly found someone to reinforce his position. Lizarazu, a former teammate, has closed ranks around the coach and supports him in that slap on the wrist to crack. What’s more, Lizarazu, who lived through one of the golden stages of French football, lifting the 98 World Cup and the 2000 Euro Cup, urges Mbappé to seek solutions, as other greats such as Zidane, Henry had to do at the time. …

The markings and hermetic systems have not been a recent excuse for close references such as Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. In short, Mbappé has to show why he deserves that crack vitola, not only for his quality, but also for his intelligence and his ability to adapt on the field. “Kylian Mbappé will have to get used to this type of strategy. It would be abnormal for players like him not to be seen that way. Mbappé must prepare for this type of blockade. We know you need room to express yourself, so opposing coaches and players will make sure you don’t have a lot. You will have to find other weapons without necessarily using your speed. It is up to him to renew himself, adapt, offer other alternatives, and his colleagues will find how to take advantage of them “, Lizarazu sentenced in his column in L’Equipe. A heavyweight in the history of Les Bleus He throws a cable to the selector. The detail is appreciable and the former left-hander focuses on something relevant, even for those who are thinking of signing the PSG star. Seeing how Mbappé copes with this type of approach is something to keep in mind.