They are not twins like Bob and Mike Bryan. Nor do they have a history of rivalry turned complicity like Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver. Much less are linked by the bond of Serena and Venus Williams. Their story is that of two tennis players who got together a little over four months ago in the country of the successful Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah with a single objective: “Show that the time has come for women in the Colombian doubles”. And her first professional title, achieved eight days ago at the WTA in Monterrey, shows the scope of her mission.

Yuliana Lizarazofrom Cucuta, 29 years old, and Maria Paulina Perez, from Barranquilla, 27, gave the country the first women’s doubles trophy in more than a decade, after defeating the Australian Kimberly Birrell and the Mexican Fernanda Contreras in the final of the North American tournament 6-3, 5-7 and 10 -5. And they did it against all odds, since it was the first event in the 250 category that they played together.



“We still don’t believe it. In other words, it is to be expected because we work for this, but I confess that in our plans it was to take a leap like that over there in August, and it is barely March!”María Paulina comments excitedly to EL TIEMPO.

“Each one has been working for many years and I don’t think it’s something casual but rather the fruit of what we have sown. The plus we have is that we have had good chemistry and communication both on and off the pitch”Yuliana complements.

With the certainty that comes from having succeeded in their first important outing, Lizarazo and Pérez set the goal of going in and fighting the grand slam. The dream is forged by the same question that inspired the birth of their union: “Why not?”

‘Together we are stronger!’

Yuliana Lizarazo and Maria Paulina Perez. Photo: Courtesy of the WTA 250 of Monterrey

In October of last year, Lizarazo, remembered for being the youngest Colombian to enter the professional women’s circuit at the age of 14, was getting bored of playing doubles. Accustomed to the fact that singles were her priority, the third female racket in the country played between March and August with seven different partners. But one day, María Paulina Pérez, her partner in the Colombian team in the Fed Cup, the South American Games and the Bolivarian Games, asked the question that changed everything: “What would happen if we played together?”.

“I remember that we started talking about it annoyingly and I told him: ‘Yuli, why not? Seriously, let’s play together ‘and she told me:’ Come on, let’s try it’”, recalls Pérez, before noting that they won their first tournament, the W25 in Ibagué, on October 29. “We clicked well from that tournament in Ibagué, but we are already others. Today we spend the whole day together, we are much more confident and we know what is happening to each other, that is why we are complementing each other very well”, he remarks.

Regarding their synergy, Lizarazo is forceful: “To be successful in doubles is like being successful in a relationship, you have to know the problems of the other, how you can help them and save them a bad day with good communication and work. That’s why I think we have a balance, both on and off the field, which is what is driving us”.

Pérez, who fell in love with doubles playing since she was a child with her twin sister, Paula Andrea, assures that “she is a rocket” and that right now her “ground pole” is Lizarazo. “She is more serious and I am a bit crazier, but even so we have many things in common, for example we like to dance to relax and we already have several choreographies to warm up before the games”he confesses between laughs.

‘We want to be the female version of Cabal and Farah’

Yuliana Lizarazo and Maria Paulina Perez. Photo: Courtesy of Maria Paulina Perez

Regarding what comes in the near future, both maintain that they want to continue playing singles, but that the boost that gave them the title in the doubles ranking (Lizarazo is number 124 and Pérez, number 142) makes them the idea of ​​fighting a ‘big one’ sounds more feasible as a couple.

“With this quick victory in Monterrey, our objective changed a lot. We are already aspiring to play the grand slams, our position in the ranking helps us and we have to believe it “points out Lizarazo.

Aware that the shared path is just beginning, Pérez launches the battle cry: “Juan (Cabal) and Robert (Farah) are our role models and we want to be their female version. The time for women has arrived, and together we are stronger! powerful!”.

