Liz Truss it has the unenviable distinction of having led a British government for the shortest time, just 44 days in which it managed to combine various disasters with a ringworm worthy of a financial serial killer.

But what did this hasty and plump Briton who had unexpectedly stuck into Downing Street thanks to the resignation of the equally blond former Prime Minister Boris Johnson?

She explained it herself briefly in the surreal farewell speech.

Meanwhile, she explained to us how she was elected Premier on the recommendation of the Conservative Party which won the elections with the mandate to cut taxes and thus develop the “animal spirits” of the free market, taking advantage of Brexit.

In reality, the animal spirits devoured it and tasted fleshed out in a very short time because only an Englishman could think of cutting taxes on the rich without the pound raising its hand and saying goodbye to the bribe. In fact, the markets reacted very badly to the initiative, the stock market collapsed and the pound sterling as well.

At that point the new King Charles he called her to Court and told her roughly to prepare the cardboard boxes for the return home.

In short, a real cosmic fool that has contributed to increasing the difficulties faced by the British public image after the death of Queen Elizabeth II who was a real bastion of security against the recklessness of certain subjects.

Note that the weekly The Economist could not resist making the stupid of the day depicting on the front page the now former premier dressed as an ancient Roman and with a fork twisted around spaghetti instead of a spear and who has the edges of a pizza eaten inside as a shield.

The disparaging references to our country are evident.

This caused a diplomatic incident with the Italian ambassador Inigo Lambertini who stigmatized in an official note what are only old stereotypes about Italy. The note was also re-launched by Giorgia Meloni.

The real scandal is that the economic weekly is owned – through the Exor holding company – by the very Italian Agnelli family that never misses an opportunity to spit on Italy and the Italians.

But let’s get to an important point.

The sensational failure of the Truss does not seem to have stimulated a question.

But women in public careers are always “wonderful and very good” or not?

The speech is of some interest because in Great Britain there was a lady, called not by chance the “iron lady” and that is Margaret Thatcher, who was the best Prime Minister Albion has had since Churchill, who had beaten Hitler and ended World War II.

Thinking about the precedents, including the comedian Theresa May, we can say that on average women work worse than men but that those who reach the top on their own merits are instead very good, better than the opposite sex.

And this is because, at the level world, a molasses and very dangerous secondhand feminism has emerged, recently propagated by movements such as #metoo, which have not rewarded merit, as it should be, but only the fact of belonging to a sexual gender, regardless of any reference to skill and competence. In fact, this is the case of many women who make a career by relying on the alpha male on duty.

We also talked about it yesterday on Business citing the disastrous Ursula von der Layen or the embarrassing Christine Lagarde: https://www.affaritaliani.it/politica/meloni-al-potere-il-femminismo-di-sinistra-ha-perso-maalox-per-gruber- co-821831.html

The leadership of these two ladies has cost Europe a stellar inflation and a crisis in the bills that is destroying European companies themselves, not to mention the poor management of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

So not always “woman is beautiful“. It depends. The case of the Truss is truly the classic icing on the cake. An incompetent and unprepared woman who destroyed wealth by making the British themselves look like a peracottari just as a woman who used only her own value, Giorgia Meloni, became prime minister in Italy. Our women are currently better than the English ones.

