Liz Truss: UK Prime Minister resigns

Liz Truss, British Prime Minister
After 44 days in office and a government crisis, he presented his resignation on Thursday.
October 20, 2022, 07:38 AM
Liz Truss tenders her resignation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after 44 days in office.
Truss was on the tightrope after six weeks in power. Precisely, this Wednesday he suffered a new setback with the resignation of his Interior Minister, Suella Braverman.
Braverman, considered to be from the hard wing of the conservative party in power, had been interior minister for just 43 days and her departure from the Truss executive deepened the government crisis that began last month with the announcement of a disastrous economic package.
