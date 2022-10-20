Liz Truss took the reins of the UK with the idea of ​​providing a neoliberal shock to the country and reviving the spirit of Margaret Thatcherbut six weeks of miscalculations and political clumsiness have served to melt whoever aspired to become a new “iron lady.”

With his resignation this Thursday, one of the most exceptional and convulsive periods in recent British history culminates, which ends with the shortest term of a prime minister in Downing Street.

On September 6, with a visit to Queen Elizabeth II at her Balmoral castle, Truss began her mandate. It could not be a good omen that the monarch died only two days after receiving the “tory” leader.

The former prime minister reached the position boosted in the primaries by the conservative bases, who appreciated her uninhibited speech and her intention to turn the country’s course to the right.

Despite this, no one escaped in the previous votes among the “tories” deputies themselves she had never headed the preferences and he only went on to dispute the leadership with former Economy Minister Rishi Sunak by just eight votes.

Truss represents the most right-wing wing of the Conservative Party, like Thatcher, nicknamed the “iron lady” for the strong hand with which she ruled the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990 and whom she dreamed of emulating.

At 47, this former foreign minister came to power with a simple promise: in a difficult context of high inflation and soaring energy prices, she wanted to relaunch growth thanks to massive tax cuts.

Her experience in various ministries and her optimistic outlook convinced conservative militants who preferred her over Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, a defender of budgetary orthodoxy.

Without the legitimacy that Johnson had thanks to his landslide victory in 2019 or strong support in his own ranks, Truss landed in Downing Street with feet of clay.

That did not prevent his then Economy Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, from presenting the biggest tax cut in half a century on September 23, with no other plan to finance it than to indebt the country; markets responded by shooting up sovereign debt premiums and sinking the pound.

That day was the beginning of the end for Truss.

From then on he could only dedicate himself to dismissing Kwarteng and amending all his measures one by one, until reaching the final humiliation of seeing the new Minister of the Economy, Jemery Hunt, completely dismantle a plan full of ” mistakes”.

His expressionless sneer that day, on the bench behind Hunt, earned him comparisons in the ruthless British press to a “specter” still in office but empty of power.

His last desperate moves, like appearing on the BBC to make an act of contrition and ask for forgiveness, they served no purpose other than to delay a destiny that was already written.

On Wednesday, booed by deputies in Parliament, she said “I am a fighter, not someone who gives up.” But she immediately suffered another blow: her Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned in disagreement with

Truss for immigration policy.

The situation has no way out: calls for him to resign are multiplying, the opposition is calling for early elections and the Conservatives are desperate in the face of catastrophic polls two years before the legislative elections.

On Thursday, she said she was “absolutely determined” to continue her mission, saying it went too far too fast. Just eight minutes later, she resigned.

‘Brexitera’ converted

Born on July 26, 1975, married with two daughters, her childhood friends and university classmates at Oxford, where she graduated in politics and economics, remember a provocative but discreet student who did not appear as a future prime minister.

He grew up in a very left-wing environment and in Oxford he chaired a youth group of the centrist Liberal Democrat Party, where he began to show strong political views.

Before becoming prime minister, she had held the Foreign Affairs portfolio in the last year, from where she unleashed harsh rhetoric against Russia and China, and led a clash with the European Union (EU) that still threatens to lead to a trade war.

She was the promoter of the law that will allow London to breach the Brexit agreement and became the first defender of the “opportunities” that the United Kingdom sees outside the EU, despite the fact that she passionately defended permanence before the referendum. of 2016 – leaving the block would be a “tragedy”, he wrote.

Despite everything, as chief executive, she seemed to take a more possibilistic approach to the European question.

With a reputation for being a skilled politician at short distances, during the “Tory” primary campaign and her brief stint in Downing Street, doubts grew about her ability to mobilize the masses, especially as the successor to someone as charismatic as Johnson.

Raised in a left-wing family. She was a republican herself during her youth in a monarchical country. Liberal-Democrat before “Tory”.

Truss was able to overcome all her contradictions to grow within the Conservative Party with a solid career in which her first ministerial portfolio, Environment, came to her in 2014.

She served in the cabinets of David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson, who gave her the big break of her career by moving her from International Trade (where she had forged the first post-Brexit agreements with third countries) to the Foreign Office.

In Foreign Affairs, he obtained the springboard from which to aspire to the main course, the head of the Government. Just six weeks later, he leaves her with her head down and a very brief blur in the history books.

