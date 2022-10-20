with videoBritish Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns. She just announced this during a statement in front of 10 Downing Street official residence. She no longer feels the support a prime minister needs. She was prime minister for six weeks, but has come under heavy fire in a very short time over failed plans to reform the economy.



Oct 20 2022

She has informed King Charles that she is resigning as leader of the party and the country. In a short statement, she said she will remain until a successor is named. There will be a new election within the conservative party to choose a prime minister. It will be held next week. Britain should have a new prime minister next month.

Labor leader Keir Starmer is demanding new general elections after two Conservative Prime Ministers have left in a short space of time. But according to the BBC, Truss' party members hope to find a suitable new candidate in this short time. Few conservatives are in favor of new elections, because the party is doing very badly in the polls, partly thanks to Truss' poor performance.

Liz Truss during her press conference. © REUTERS



Short tenure

Truss succeeded Boris Johnson as Prime Minister on September 6 of this year, but is now leaving again. In the very short time Truss was in power, six weeks, everything she initiated seemed to go wrong. And that while in the meantime politics has also been silent for ten days because of the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Just as there are so many problems, she no longer feels the political support to solve them, she said at her brief press conference. “I was offered this position at a time of great economic and international instability,” she told the rapidly rushing press. “Families and businesses don’t know how to pay their bills, Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our entire continent and our country has been without economic growth for too long.”

Liz Truss for 10 Downing Street. © REUTERS



Her economic plan to make the rich richer, and thereby indirectly support the poor, failed completely. She had to fire her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, last week to save her own skin. But after new minister Jeremy Hunt reversed all her plans, politicians wondered if the prime minister still had power. Yesterday, interior minister Suella Braverman resigned.

Conversation

She had a meeting this afternoon with Graham Brady of the influential 1922 Committee of the Conservative Party. According to Downing Street, they spoke at the initiative of Truss. Fifteen MPs had already called on Truss to resign.

Brady and his 1922 Committee play an important role in the transfer of party leadership. They receive letters from party members who are giving up their confidence in the prime minister and oversee an election for a new party leader. The committee will not disclose how many letters have been received, but three Conservatives have indicated that they have sent such a letter.

She has agreed with Brady that there will be a new leadership election among the Conservatives. “This will allow us to implement our fiscal plans, which is better for economic stability and national security.”

