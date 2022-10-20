Liz Truss announced on Thursday that he would step down as leader of the Conservative Party and as British Prime Minister. In recent weeks, Truss has been criticized for a series of controversial tax plans, including cuts for wealthier Britons. Although she reversed the plans and apologized, several members of her Conservative party and parliamentarians called for her to resign in recent days.

There will be no new national elections in the United Kingdom after Truss leaves. In the coming week, the Conservative Party will hold another leadership election to elect a new party leader and prime minister. In the same way, Truss took over from the resigned Prime Minister Boris Johnson in early September. She said she would remain in office until the new prime minister and party leader is elected.

The unrest surrounding Truss – currently prime minister for some seven weeks – started on September 23, when she and her then finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng presented a ‘mini-budget’. They had reserved an amount of 150 billion pounds (172 billion euros) to meet the high energy costs of households and companies. In addition, the package also included £45 billion for tax cuts, especially for the very highest incomes.

The financial markets immediately became uneasy after the presentation of the budget. That unrest calmed down because Finance Minister Kwarteng resigned, after which his successor Jeremy Hunt reversed the tax plans. Truss told the BBC on Wednesday that her plans had been “too quick” and “too far-reaching”. Nevertheless, she stated at the time that she was still determined to remain prime minister.