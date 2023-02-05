Former British Prime Minister Lees Truss, who set an anti-record for the duration of work in this position, said she left the post due to “economic orthodoxy” and the failure of the “growth plan”. The agency writes about this on February 5 Reuters.

“I am not saying that I am innocent of what happened, but, in fact, a very powerful economic establishment, in the absence of political support, did not give me a real chance to pursue my policy. <...> Although I expected resistance to my program from the system, I underestimated its scale, ”the agency quotes the words of the ex-prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Truss said she underestimated the level of resistance within the Conservative Parliamentary Party to a plan to transition to a less regulated economy with lower taxes.

“As I said during the campaign, I wanted to achieve growth <…> But this did not correspond to the instinctive views of the Ministry of Finance or the wider orthodox economic ecosystem,” she explained.

Earlier, on October 21, 2022, former Deputy Mayor of London and associate of Boris Johnson, Richard Barnes, spoke about the reasons for Truss’s resignation so soon. Barnes stressed that as prime minister, she refused to listen to the advice provided to her, including from the Bank of England and the budget planning office, and also tried to push through all the reforms in an accelerated time frame.

On October 19, Liz Truss announced her resignation as British Prime Minister. She held the position for only 44 days. Her tenure as prime minister was the shortest in British history.