Trass assumed the prime ministership on September 6, and is the last prime minister during the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died on the 8th of the same month.

Following this resignation, Liz Terrass became Britain’s shortest-term Prime Minister.

The pound rose by about 0.5% to about $ 1.1271, during today’s trading, which had fallen last month to its lowest level ever, following the announcement of the “mini-budget” of the Terrace government.

The crisis of the Terrace government began on September 23, after its former finance minister, Kwasi Quarting, announced an economic plan that included historic tax cuts at a cost of 45 billion pounds, which will be financed through government borrowing, which sparked panic in the markets from the worsening debt and inflation in the country.

The plan raised widespread doubts about the British economy, as it came against the direction of the Bank of England to tighten monetary conditions in order to curb inflation, and these fears led to the collapse of the pound sterling to its lowest level in its history last month, and the government bond market was severely damaged, forcing the central bank to intervene by temporarily buying bonds. to calm the market.

Trass was forced to fire Quarting last Friday, and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt, who announced the cancellation of most tax cuts and the reduction of energy price support for British households to 6 months instead of two years, in a last attempt to preserve her position.

Terrace was subjected to a stormy session in the House of Commons yesterday, and faced fierce criticism from the opposition, despite its apology and acknowledgment of the mistake of its government.

In a speech outside Downing Street on Thursday, Truss said she would remain in office until a new leader of the Conservative Party was elected, to take over as prime minister.