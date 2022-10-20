A month and a half after being confirmed as British Prime Minister, Lizz Truss announced on October 20 that she will leave office. Truss was cornered after weeks of political turmoil over her failed tax plan, which caused chaos and nervousness in the markets against a backdrop that was not favorable for the UK. Labor leader Keir Starmer called for a general election.

The United Kingdom relives the resignation of a prime minister in just three months.

Lizz Truss, confirmed last September as leader of the Government to replace Boris Johnson, announced on October 20 that she will step down from office.

Outside Downing Street, the leader of the ruling Conservative Party made the announcement, which follows the almost complete evaporation of her political authority, after her now overturned fiscal plan caused markets to crash, the departure of two key ministers from her cabinet and it will lead her to lose the confidence of almost all the parliamentarians of her own movement.

“I cannot fulfill the mandate for which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” said the still leader of the Government.

Truss, who resigns 45 days after taking office and becomes the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history, will remain in office until a successor is chosen.

“This will ensure that we stay on track to meet our fiscal plans and maintain economic stability and national security in our country,” Truss said, adding that he spoke with King Charles III to notify him of his resignation.







The premier also met with 1922 Committee Chairman Graham Brady to “agree that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week,” Truss confirmed.

The prime minister’s resignation occurs just one day after she assured Parliament that she would not resign, noting that she is “a fighter” and not “a deserter.”

Upon learning of Truss’s decision, Labor Party leader Keir Starmer called for an immediate general election.

The United Kingdom has experienced weeks of political and economic turmoil, after the Prime Minister presented a package of tax cuts on September 23, which in her opinion would help promote economic growth.

However, measures including £45bn of tax cuts and a cut from 45% to 40% of income tax for large fortunes, triggered market turmoil, hit the value of the pound sterling and increased the cost of British Government borrowing.

