Liz Truss has announced her resignation because she cannot “fulfill the mandate for which I was elected” and will remain as Prime Minister for a week, until the election of a new leader. “I can’t”, she has said in a short statement. The Conservative Party will now have to elect its fourth leader since the ‘Brexit’ referendum, which has divided the parliamentary group and the country.

The announcement comes after the prime minister called Sir Graham Brady, who chairs the 1922 Committee, a representative of the parliamentary group’s deputies, to her office at 10 Downing Street. He was followed by Therese Coffey, Deputy Prime Minister, and Conservative Party Chairman Jake Berry. The meeting suggested the end of a 44-day mandate.

Truss’s position as prime minister is shaky since she had to fire her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, last week and replace him with Jeremy Hunt, who overturned almost all of the tax cuts announced on September 23 by his predecessor. The parity of the pound and the price of government bonds improved on the promise of fiscal sobriety.

Truss’s credibility had been damaged, her Cabinet of supporters seemed inadequate to govern in the new circumstances and the parliamentary group, which did not support her as Boris Johnson’s replacement, sharpened their divisions. The bitter resignation of a minister and the chaos in the management of her deputies in the parliamentary session, on Wednesday, confirmed that the Government cannot guarantee her stability.

At noon this Thursday there were 17 deputies who had publicly called for Truss’s departure or a vote of confidence. It seemed like a coordinated movement. But a change in party rules would be needed before the 1922 Committee can call a vote of confidence in the prime minister so early in her term. And no one offered clarity on how to replace their leader without going through a new internal electoral process.

Labor calls for elections



Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, who has only been in office for a week, has already confirmed that he will not stand as a candidate to lead the Conservative Party and become prime minister. Hunt ran in the primary that Truss won in early September. The minister represents the most moderate, centrist and pro-European wing of the ‘tories’.

The news of Truss’s resignation has already provoked the first political reactions. The leader of the Labor Party, Keir Starmer, has called for the immediate holding of early general elections, given the “chaos” in which the Truss Executive is mired.

“We need a general election now,” Starmer said in a speech to the annual congress of the TUC trade union confederation. According to Starmer, the Conservative Party must “leave the future of the country out of its pathetic brawls.” The latest polls show a 36-point lead for Labor over the Conservatives, the largest gap in 25 years. “The British people deserve much better than this revolving door of chaos,” he said in a statement posted on social media.

After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos. We need a general election, now. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NAQz70eVke Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 20, 2022

In the same vein, the Scottish Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has described the scenario as “total chaos” and has called for general elections. “There are no words to describe this total chaos. It is beyond hyperbole and parody. Although the reality is that ordinary people are paying the price. The interests of the ‘tory’ party should not concern anyone at this time. A General Election is now a democratic imperative », she has indicated on her Twitter account.