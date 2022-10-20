Calculation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the newsroom. We will have more information soon.

With just over a month in office, Liz Truss ceases to be British prime minister and chairman of the Conservative Party this Thursday (20). Achieving a popular disapproval of 80%, according to YouGov, and having the support of only 38% of the party, Truss was pressured to resign after being elected in early September with 57% of the party’s votes.

This week, the conservative had already announced the withdrawal of the economic plan she presented in the first weeks ahead of Downing Street. British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ campaign proposals revolved around the “mini-budget”, with the smallest state and the smallest taxes possible. The economic plan designed by Truss and former finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, and presented at the end of September, however, was canceled due to the crisis that worsened in the country.

On Monday (17), in an interview with the BBC, the prime minister apologized for the proposed economic plan because it did not work. “I still believe in growth and a low-tax economy … but we went too fast,” Truss explained.

In addition to the fall of the premier, in less than two months, there was a dance of the chairs of two ministers. Last Friday (14), the Finance portfolio was no longer headed by the architect of the “mini-budget”, Kwasi Kwarteng, for the arrival of Jeremy Hunt, former Minister of Health of David Cameron and Theresa May, considered “ moderate”.

On Wednesday (19) Suella Braverman, Minister of the Interior, resigned from her post, claiming, as a reason for her dismissal, to have used her personal email account to send an official document to a colleague, an “error” and a “technical infraction”, for which she said she accepted responsibility. “I resign,” the former minister wrote in the letter. Braverman said she was still “seriously” concerned about the government’s policies. “Pretending we didn’t make mistakes, acting like no one can see that we made those mistakes, and hoping things will magically turn out well is not serious policy,” she added. Grant Shapps, a former transport minister, was newly appointed hours later as interior minister.