Netizens mocked on social media, this Thursday (20.Oct.2022), the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Some rescued a streaming made by the UK tabloid “Daily Star”, who competed for the durability of a head of lettuce with the government of Truss.

The newspaper streamed a video of lettuce alongside a photo of Liz Truss online and asked which would last longer: the vegetable or the ruling Conservative Party policy. With the resignation, the lettuce won and the photo was taken down.

Liz Truss resigned from her post in a statement on the morning of this Thursday (20.Oct.2022), after 6 weeks in the position. Boris Johnson’s successor has faced an escalation of tension in the UK economy.

“I recognize that, given the situation, I cannot fulfill the term for which I was elected by the Conservative Party. Therefore, I spoke to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”he said.

On 17 October, the now-former British prime minister apologized for threatening the UK’s economic stability after abandoning tax cut plans.

“I want to accept responsibility and apologize for the mistakes that were made,” Truss told BBC. “I wanted to take action to help people with their energy bills, to deal with the high tax issue, but we went too far and too fast.”.