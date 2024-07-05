Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2024 in National Harbor, USA | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has lost her seat in Parliament amid the Conservatives’ worst defeat in 100 years.

The MP lost her south-west Norfolk constituency to Labour by 630 votes.

In an interview with the broadcaster BBC After the figures were released, Truss said her party had not “delivered enough” in key areas such as keeping taxes low and reducing illegal immigration in the country, which has been in crisis in recent years.

Regarding her continued presence in the conservative environment, the former prime minister said she had not yet had time to think about it. “I have a lot to think about. Give me a little time.”

Truss was appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in September 2022 and was the last chosen by Queen Elizabeth II.

However, his term lasted just 45 days after coming under heavy pressure from conservative MPs due to policies proposed while in office, involving tax cuts and increased public spending.

Current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak went to Buckingham Palace, the residence of the British royal family, on Friday (5) to present his resignation, as established by constitutional tradition, before Labor leader Keir Starmer took power.

Ahead of his meeting with the king, Sunak announced that he will resign as leader of the Conservative Party once a new successor is elected, following his party’s heavy defeat in Thursday’s UK election.