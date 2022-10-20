Liz Truss resigned

Premier Liz Truss has resigned. It only lasted 44 days his governmentstudded with controversy and big problems. Liz Truss announced that elections to choose his successor to lead the Conservative party, and therefore the British government, will be held within the next week, as he agreed with the President of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady who met this morning. Truss also specified that he “will remain Premier until a successor“.

There British Premier announced, in a brief statement in Downing Street, his resignation as leader of the Tory Party. Truss admitted that “given the situation, I cannot implement the mandate for which I was elected”.

In his very short term the Truss has faced several controversial events. First of all, she experienced the death of Queen Elizabeth, who had given her the job just two days before her. Then she announced a drastic tax cut for the very rich that jeopardized the stability of the pound and forced the Bank of England to intervene. So she had to accompany the chancellor of the exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng to the door and to welcome his successor, Jeremy Hunt. Which, as a first act, disavowed Truss and announced new taxes. Finally, the stop to Carlo who wanted to go to the conference on climate. Hence the decision of the premier to resign.



