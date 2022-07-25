Candidate for Prime Minister of Britain Truss: Europe made a mistake by becoming dependent on Russia

Britain should not repeat the mistakes it made with Russia with China, British Prime Minister candidate Liz Truss said. writes The Telegraph.

As the politician clarified, Europe made a mistake – it became strategically dependent on Russia. She pointed out that China is supporting Moscow during the special operation in Ukraine. “We must learn from the mistakes that Europe has made in dealing with Russia by becoming dependent on its oil and gas. We cannot allow the same to happen in relations with China, ”she called the main goal.

Earlier it became known that Truss plans to defeat his rival former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak due to anti-Russian rhetoric. Truss considers foreign policy and security issues to be his forte. In particular, she intends to accuse Sunak of being too soft on the actions of Russia and China.