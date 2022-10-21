Only 44 days in office and he will be able to receive his “pension” as prime minister: the news that Liz Truss, the head of government who has been in Downing Street for the shortest time in the history of the United Kingdom, will be able to obtain up to 115 thousand pounds per year of indemnity (about 131 thousand euros) for the mandate held for a month and a half only. “At a time when one in five officials use the food bank – union leader Mark Serwotka denounced – and 35% have skipped meals because they have no food, it is grotesque that Liz Truss can leave with what is actually a bonus. of 115,000 pounds ”.

Opposition leaders, Keir Starmer of Labor and Ed Davey of Lib-Dem, have called on the outgoing premier to give up the sum. “You should refuse. I think it is the right thing to do. You have spent 45 days in office, you are not really entitled to it, ”Starmer told Good Morning Britain on Itv. Even for the leader Lib-Dem Truss he does not deserve the annuity: «Most people have to work at least 35 years to get a full state pension. I think working 45 days doesn’t have to give you a pension that is many, many times what ordinary people get after a lifetime of work, ”Davey told broadcaster LBC.

The annuity for former British premieres was established in 1991, following the resignation of Margaret Thatcher. The figure is not free from constraints, but falls under “indemnity for the costs of public duties”. Expenses are controlled so that they cannot be used for private or parliamentary purposes, as some former prime ministers – such as Theresa May and Boris Johnson – have remained in Parliament after leaving the leadership of the government.

«I recognize that I cannot fulfill the mandate for which I was elected by the Conservative Party», were the words with which Truss announced his resignation yesterday, adding that he had spoken «with His Majesty King Charles to inform him. Six weeks. This is how long Truss’s tenure as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom lasted. Previously, the singular “record” belonged to George Canning, who remained in office for 119 days before dying in 1827. The resignation of Truss, former foreign minister and third woman to hold the role of prime minister after conservative Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, come following the strong internal tensions in the Conservative party, and the criticisms arrived from the opposition. Truss, 46, was overwhelmed by the instability of her economic policy choices.

Shortly after the beginning of his mandate, also marked by the death of Queen Elizabeth which took place shortly after his appointment as prime minister, Truss, with Kwasi Kwarteng who at that time held the position of Chancellor of the Exchequer, tried to introduce the so-called ‘ mini-budget ‘which included £ 45 billion in tax cuts. A move that alerted the markets and sunk the pound. Then came the first backtrack, with the decision to no longer cut the highest rate of income tax. A choice cost the place to Kwarteng, replaced by Jeremy Hunt. Then another U-turn, and the subsequent revision of most of the planned tax cuts. Choices made to “maintain stability”, but which were not enough for Truss to remain in command of the Tory and the government. Now the race to find the successor has begun.