In a speech, Liz Terrace defended her approach, criticizing “25 years of consensual management of the economy,” which she said had caused an economic recession, and describing her opponents as an “anti-growth coalition.”

“I think it is important to understand this and project this compromise into managing the economy if we want to avoid bigger problems in the future,” Terras said in a speech to the Institute for Government Policy Studies.

She delivered her speech at a time when Britain is still feeling the consequences of her short and chaotic term, intensifying pressure on her successor, Rishi Sunak, as elections approach next year.

A year ago, her government caused the collapse of the pound sterling to its lowest historical levels, by presenting a draft budget that stipulated major expenditures without allocating funding for them, justified by the need to stimulate growth.

The Bank of England was forced to intervene urgently to protect the country’s financial stability, which prompted her to resign after only six weeks in office.

The former governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, launched an attack on Terrace, accusing it of turning Britain into “Argentina.”

According to Carney, “Brexit supporters such as former Conservative leader Liz Truss – who became the shortest prime minister in history when she resigned last year – have a fundamental misunderstanding of what drives economies,” while praising “progressive policies.” He attacked “far-right populists.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the Global Progress Summit in Montreal, the former Governor of the Bank of England (he held the position from 2013 to 2020) criticized what he described as the “misleading view” that cutting taxes and government spending leads to economic growth, accusing supporters of Britain’s exit from the European Union. With the desire to “destroy the country’s future.”

He added: “Progressives build things that last, such as health care, infrastructure, schools, opportunities, sustainability, and prosperity. Others have a different model. They work in the work of demolition.”