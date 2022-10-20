“I took office in a period of instability, I cannot fulfill my obligations under the current circumstances, I will carry out my duties until the selection of a new prime minister,” she said.

Thus, Terass became the shortest-term prime minister in Britain’s history, as she took office on September 6, just 44 days ago, amid economic crises and political disputes in Britain.

Terrace’s resignation came after the “mini-budget” crisis at the end of September by its finance minister at the time, Kwasi Quarting, which included a significant tax cut and strong support for energy bills, which raised fears of a decline in public accounts, as the pound sterling fell to its lowest levels and rates rose Long-term government borrowing, before the Bank of England intervened to prevent the situation from turning into a financial crisis.

