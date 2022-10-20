Truss was elected in early September to replace Boris Johnson by Conservative Party members, with 81,326 votes to 60,399 for her opponent, Rishi Sunak.

The following is a summary of the political crisis that has gripped the country since it came to power on September 6.

September 6

She officially became prime minister after meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II, who asked her to form a new government.

September 8

In the face of rising energy prices, Liz Terrace announced to Parliament a freeze on energy prices. However, the death of Queen Elizabeth II completely overshadowed its announcement, especially since political life was suspended for ten days of national mourning.

September 23

Finance Minister Kwasi Kurting announced a “mini-budget” to get out of the crisis on the basis of tax cuts financed through the debt of billions.

The financial markets entered a state of panic. On September 26, when the markets reopened, the British pound fell to a historic low.

September 28

In the face of financial panic, the Bank of England announced urgent intervention in the bond market in the face of a “significant risk to the financial stability of the United Kingdom”.

September 29

The YouGov polling institute announced that the opposition Labor Party advanced by 33 points, which has not happened since the end of the nineties. Also, other polls reported an electoral disaster for the Conservatives, two years before the legislative elections.

October 3

During a tense and contentious Tory conference, Liz Truss and Kwasi Quarting were forced to make their first change of position and forego removing the top tax bracket, a highly controversial measure in their “mini-budget”.

October 5

“I see, I heard,” Truss told the party convention. “Growth, growth, growth,” she added, without being able to reassure skeptics of her party and nervous markets.

October 12

Terrace ruled out public spending cuts to lawmakers while promising to keep the tax cuts, raising doubts about its policy.

October 13

Some conservatives have begun talking about a list of names being traded to replace them in Downing Street.

Kwasi Quarting of Washington, where he has been attending the International Monetary Fund’s annual meetings, said he was sure they would be in office a month later.

October 14

Quarting urgently returns to London and heads to Downing Street. Soon, he announced on Twitter that he had been fired. In this atmosphere, he was replaced by Jeremy Hunt, the former candidate in the race for prime minister.

Liz Truss held a seven-minute press conference in which she looked very bleak.

She announced a new shift in her budget plan, backing away from his campaign’s promise to keep the corporate tax at 19 percent and to raise it to 25 percent, based on previous government plans.

October 17

Jeremy Hunt, the fourth finance minister since the start of the year, has announced the near-total cancellation of the Les Truss Economic Program.

Secretary Penny Mordaunt appeared before Parliament, where she represented Liz Truss, to answer questions from the opposition about this policy. “No, she’s not hiding under a desk,” Mordaunt said, as some lawmakers shouted “Resign.”

Later that evening, Truss admitted mistakes in a BBC interview and said she was “sorry”, but ruled out resigning, citing the “national interest”.

October 19

“I’m a fighter, and I’m not going to give up,” Liz Truss told Parliament’s weekly question session.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has resigned. She explained that she had sent an official document on immigration policy from her private mail to a colleague in Parliament. “I’ve made a mistake. I accept it, I’m resigning,” she wrote in her leaving letter, a clear message against the still-in-charge Terrace.

In the evening, Parliament was chaotic due to an unclear vote on fracking, which the government wanted as a test of loyalty within Parliament.

October 20

In a very brief announcement to Downing Street, Truss announced that she was resigning and was no longer able to “complete the term” for which she was elected.