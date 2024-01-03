What happened? Liz Marina Godoy, the beloved Zulimar in the national series 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', left the fans of the América Televisión production sad when she said goodbye to her character. Despite this, Godoy remains active on her social networks and in 2024 she revealed the conditions in which she was involved and how they affected her state of mind. Her fans supported her and gave her messages of support in this difficult situation for her. We tell you all the details below.

What happened to Liz Marina Godoy?

Through his official Instagram account, Liz Marina He said that he went through a series of negative events both physically and emotionally. In the physical aspect, she said that she was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, hyperinsulinism and a tendency to hypoglycemia. And in the emotional aspect she had episodes of anxiety and she lost her grandmother.

“Although my last grandmother passed away, although I had episodes of anxiety, although my hair fell out a lot and I discovered that I had hypothyroidism, hyperinsulinism with a tendency to hypoglycemia, and although I had other moments that brought out gray emotions, I have so many things for which thank this 2023”, wrote.

What did users say about Liz Marina Godoy?

In the publication, Internet users did not hesitate to give him encouragement and messages of encouragement. They also took the opportunity to make some jokes about his character in 'At the bottom there is room'.

“All the best to you, queen! You are a wonderful and super strong woman who deserves all the best!”, “Many successes and much prosperity for you”, “Every year will be better for you and for everything you propose despite the sadness”were some comments from users.

