‘There is room at the bottom’ has managed to captivate viewers with new faces, among them that of the charismatic Zulimarwho is played by Liz Mariana Godoy. Throughout this season 10, the character became one of her favorites and, therefore, many fans were saddened when the Venezuelan actress confirmed that she would be leaving the América TV series.

Liz Mariana Godoy, Zulima says goodbye to ‘At the bottom there is a place 2023’

With a heartfelt video published on his TikTok account, Liz Godoy mentioned being quite sad about having to stop the production of America TVsince he had become very attached to his recording partners and, in addition, was able to get used to the appreciation of the public.

“I have to say goodbye to a wonderful stage that began in August of last year as another example that God is the scriptwriter of my life.. The opportunity to meet wonderful human beings who welcomed me made me feel a warm stay, from whom I learned a lot and who also made me have a lot of fun,” he expressed.

“Without a doubt, being able to act is one of the facets that I love with all my heart and, Although Zulimar takes a break today, I want to ask you not to forget her, because neither she nor I will forget you.“added the actress, with her voice breaking, since she was about to cry.

What is the reason why Liz Mariana Godoy left ‘AFHS’?

Although he did not specify the main reason why he left the series, Liz Mariana Godoy He assured that he will give details about it very soon. Through a publication of hers on her TikTok account, the actress pointed out that her fans “they deserve an explanation”so they will have it very soon.