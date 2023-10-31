Liz Mariana Godoy is a Venezuelan actress who won the affection of Peruvian viewers for her character of Zulimar in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. A few days ago, the artist surprised her followers after announcing her departure from the popular series. Although the young woman had not revealed the reasons for her withdrawal from television production, the partner of the popular ‘Félix’ in fiction decided to tell the real reason why she left her job at América TV this October 31 .

What is the real reason why Liz Mariana Godoy withdrew from ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’?

Liz Mariana Godoy He shared a video on his social networks, in which he revealed the real reason why he decided to withdraw from ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. At first, the actress thanked the production in charge of the series for creating the character of Zulimar.

“For me, it was a dream come true. Being able to be part of the most watched, most famous, most successful series in Peru. I really enjoyed this whole stage that lasted more than a year. At first it was going to be a matter of months and it dragged on. “, he commented at the beginning.

After that, the actress was encouraged to reveal the reason why she left the television production broadcast by América TV. “For several years, with my current husband, we have been manifesting dreams. One of these is to be able to continue growing professionally and personally. AYes, we have made the decision to come temporarily to Spain to conquer new professional, work, and personal challenges as well. We are very excited to be able to live this new stage here, without forgetting or detaching ourselves from Peru,” he explained.

Who is Liz Mariana Godoy’s husband, Zulimar from ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’?

In August of this year, the actress Liz Mariana Godoy marriage with Renatto Pais, who works as a merchant mariner. In this regard, the Venezuelan artist said that she began her romance with the businessman before the pandemic stage. “Almost three years and we both know what we are like. Last year she proposed to me in the city that I love, Fontana di Trevi, in Rome, Italy,” she initially said.

Then, Godoy revealed what his future plans were. “I would like to be a mother and have a bigger family, but first I have to get married because I am religious,” he pointed out, in an interview with the newspaper El Popular.