“I am a heater, that’s why I totter. I am a bit crooked, this is how I live.” A text that works well at parties and stays with you. Also with the 3-year-old Liz from Goor, mother Marriët noticed during a bike ride. She grabbed her phone, started filming and uploaded the video of her daughter singing to TikTok. It has now been viewed more than 600,000 times. “Suddenly I got a call and got all kinds of messages.”
