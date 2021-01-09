People’s Artist of Russia Liya Akhedzhakova was admitted to hospital with coronavirus, reports RIA News.

According to the director of the Sovremennik Theater Igor Popov, at the moment the actress is doing well.

Recall that on January 2, People’s Artist of the USSR Vasily Lanovoy was hospitalized with a coronavirus. According to his wife, People’s Artist of the RSFSR Irina Kupchenko, now he feels fine, but the doctors have not yet said anything about the discharge.

Actors Oleg Basilashvili and Alisa Freindlikh are also in the hospital with COVID-19. Doctors assess their condition as stable.

Boris Grachevsky, a film director and artistic director of the Yeralash children’s comic magazine, was also hospitalized with coronavirus. In early January, he himself said that he was already better.