Sovremennik press service: Liya Akhedzhakova resigned from the theater

People’s Artist of Russia Liya Akhedzhakova resigned from the capital’s Sovremennik of her own free will. About it RIA News the press service of the theatre.

“Liya Akhedzhakova resigned from the theater of her own free will, in connection with this, labor relations with her cannot be continued,” the agency’s interlocutors said.

Earlier in February, Liya Akhedzhakova said that she was removed from the repertoire of the Sovremennik Theater. The last production with the participation of an actress who had worked in the theater for 50 years was removed from the institution. The famous actress noted that she did not know the initiators of the removal of productions with her participation from the repertoire of the theater.