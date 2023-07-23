Al Dhafra (Al Ittihad)

The activities of the “Liwa Dates Festival”, which is currently being held in the city of Liwa in the Al Dhafra region, during the period from 17 to 30 July 2023, organized by the Festivals Management Committee and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi and the Emirates Heritage Club, contribute to stimulating the movement of internal and external tourism, especially from citizens and residents coming from all Emirates of the country and their families, which is positively reflected in the doubling of hotel occupancy in the promising Al Dhafra region.

The festival, which coincides with summer vacations for schools and annual vacations for some employees, provides the opportunity for residents of the country and tourists coming from abroad to explore the Al Dhafra region, which was famous for its authentic Bedouin spirit, ancient heritage, picturesque natural reserves, tourism projects that combine the past and present, and the beauty of its desert environment for wild hunting enthusiasts and lovers of festivals and heritage competitions, to enjoy many unique experiences.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, director of the festival, confirmed that the Liwa Date Festival in its 19th edition enhances its goals in preserving the popular heritage of the United Arab Emirates in connection with the date palm, and supports farmers and date producers, in addition to strengthening the position of the Al Dhafra region on the tourism map, whether for tourists inside or outside, pointing out that the festival has become one of the distinctive signs in the region, and has turned into a tourist carnival that is visited by many citizens and residents in the emirates of the country and tourists, except for those interested in palm cultivation, including individuals and companies.

Fayez Ahmed Al Saadi, General Manager of Marina Holding Company, one of the leading companies in the field of hospitality investments and operates a number of hotels in the Al Dhafra region, confirmed: “It is a pleasure to be part of the wonderful Liwa Dates Festival this year, as we are honored to be the official partners of the festival, and we extend our sincere gratitude to the festival organizers for this wonderful opportunity. We wanted to share our hospitality with the residents of Dhafra and give back to the community that was a major supporter of us.”

Al-Saadi pointed out that hotels witnessed a remarkable turnout of hotel reservations, as Marina Investments operates two important hotels in the Dhafra region – the Western Madinat Zayed Hotel and the Western Ghayathi Hotel.

Sophisticated structure

For her part, Diana Cornelkis, Director of Tilal Liwa Hotel in Madinat Zayed, confirmed: “The Liwa Dates Festival contributes every year to revitalizing summer tourism in the Al Dhafra region, and this is reflected in the movement of hotel reservations for which demand is increasing, as well as on hotel facilities, hospitality and catering.”

visitors

For their part, visitors to the festival praised the role played by the Liwa Dates Festival in stimulating internal and external tourism. Russian tourist Anya Andros said that it is her first visit to the Liwa Dates Festival and the Al Dhafra region, considering that it constitutes a wonderful experience to discover the desert in the sands of the Al Dhafra region, and to get acquainted with the most famous camel farms in the region amid the daisy sands.

For his part, Rashid Al Nuaimi, one of the national visitors to the festival, confirmed that the Liwa Dates Festival and the events that are held throughout the year in the Al Dhafra region reflect the great richness that characterizes the UAE’s heritage.

Faten Al-Najdi, an Arab resident, said that she took her children to enjoy the Liwa Dates Festival, as the festival coincided with school holidays and annual vacations for some employees, pointing out that the festival is a suitable destination for children of different nationalities and ages to spend the school holidays in a comfortable atmosphere, especially with the atmosphere of spreading awareness and culture among children.