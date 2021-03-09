At the dune, those plateaus appear as if they were clusters embracing the cloud, and people on the golden sand were as if they were trees planting their roots in the attributes of the earth.

In this emerald, life goes through in her solemn beauty, dormant at the cradle of luxury, and is evident in her golden dress surrounded by ether, whose tones look like tones, whose breeze looks like a scarf more than a bird’s eye, and here the rhymes go through the bowels of the area planted with hair, the scattering of young palms, and a narration that this ancient slave tells about Fingernails touched their tufts, and a glow reverberated under their branches, here they passed, and here they crossed, and here I reproduced the convolutions of truthfulness, and horses gazed on the horizon, here the bird encircled the wings of the vast dreams, the nests of tranquility, and here kisses melted purely, and here the veins of lambs watered with wet the young leaves Here was, and still is, the dullness of consciousness leaking into the grievances of the good people, and here the feelings of those going in the meanings of the golden plateaus flow, here the sentiments of the lovers are disturbed, when they climb up to the quadruple feet, the elevators of the sand, and fall asleep at the torch of light, blown out of the face of the lujain, in moments when nature appears The picturesque, like a devoted hermit, full of heart with verses Mzamlat planting trees, meekness of birds, and the dream of flowers that winter continues as an eternal coat that wraps the body of nature and gives it warmth.

In Liwa, creatures are as if on a day celebrating the birth of a time, its pigment is musk, the shine of eyes are like stars in the belly of the sky, and smiles bloom from the ripening of feminine florets in homes of loyal soil, here in this position, and in this place all standards fall, accounts collapse, appointments vanish, Where only the moon Liwa is present after sunset, its golden strings stretched out to shake hands with the face of the moon, and people became as if they were pearl beads strewn on the sand. Tired by history, it has not been exhausted, has not been delayed, and has not gone away, rather it is in existence a sign of the pride and pride of the Emirates in its history, its joy, and the breadth of its celebration of the existence of the existence of extending it with all this natural extravagance, and making it an icon that sits on the overflow of geography, and its beauties grow similar to what is confused It is the cloak, and the bird sings it, and a person who is lover of life raises its song.