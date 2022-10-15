Ihab Al Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, the activities of the first session of the Liwa Dates Festival and Auction were launched yesterday evening, organized by the Cultural and Heritage Programs and Festivals Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, and will continue until the 24th of this month, amid a large public presence in The first day of the event.

The Supreme Committee of the festival was keen to provide all the equipment and arrangements that contribute to providing an atmosphere of fun, joy and strong competition between date lovers from different countries of the world, by selecting a set of distinguished events, activities and programs that touch the interest of attendees of different nationalities and all ages.

The first session of the festival will witness the presentation of 122 prizes worth more than 3.5 million dirhams, distributed over 17 main competitions, in addition to the Global Dates Village, and the dates auction that offers visitors to the festival the finest types of Emirati dates, various heritage activities in the events and competitions arena, and live performances Emirati Crafts offers valuable training and educational programs for various age groups.

The first day of the festival witnessed the Liwa Elite Dates Matching Competitions, the Sukkari Dates Matching Competition, the Date Packaging Competition without Additives, while the second day “Sunday” competitions continued the Al Dabbas Date Matching Competition and the Liquid Honey Competition.

The Liwa Dates Festival and Auction represents an opportunity for Emirati dates, which occupies a high reputation and quality in the global market, to consolidate its position and enhance its reputation at the Arab and international levels thanks to the efforts of the Cultural and Heritage Programs and Festivals Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, which confirmed its readiness to receive all international and local participants and the public. Tourists from different parts of the world.

The festival is a platform specialized in marketing and selling local and international dates and their products, as well as exchanging experiences between farmers from all over the world on modern farming methods and how to take care of the palm tree.

The Liwa Dates Festival and Auction embodies the strategy of the Cultural and Heritage Programs and Festivals Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, whose programs, festivals and events are inspired by the thought of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in preserving the ancient Emirati heritage and its continuity, especially the palm tree.

Mazayina dates

Dates Mazayna is the main competition in the festival, which includes 6 individual categories (Al Fard, Khalas, Dabbas, Boumaan, Shishi, and the Sukkari Round, which is open to farmers from within the countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries), in addition to the Liwa Elite Dates Round, during which multiple varieties are presented. Of luxury dates with no less than 5 varieties per share.

The festival also includes a date packaging competition (dates without additives category, stuffed dates category), the international olive oil competition, the international cooking competition for dates, date products and olive oil, the honey competition (liquid honey category, wax honey category), and the photography and drawing competitions (category of Palm and Dates, a category of wildlife and marine life in Al Dhafra).

Dates are a major and important part of the Emirati heritage that has been linked to the Emirati conscience since ancient times until the present time. The palm tree has played an important role in meeting the food needs of the tribes that inhabited the desert throughout the ages, including the tribes that inhabited the lands of the United Arab Emirates.

Great turnout of visitors

The first day of the launch of the activities witnessed a large turnout from various nationalities to follow up on the distinguished programs offered by the festival to the public, which varied between entertainment competitions and various shows of the best varieties of dates, to make the festival hall a meeting place for lovers of dates and palms from different countries of the world.

Jassim Abdullah from Saudi Arabia confirmed that he is happy to be in the dates festival, which is being held for the first time with this distinguished organization, large area and wonderful participation, which made the festival a real forum for date lovers and those interested in palm cultivation from different countries of the world, hoping to maintain presence every year in this festival.

Mohammed Al Hamli (exhibitor from the UAE), pointed out that the current version of the festival is distinguished in everything, whether through the multiple pavilions included in the festival or through the Global Dates Village, which included a group of the finest dates that characterize each of the countries participating in the festival to showcase It contains the most important various dates produced by these countries to give the visitor an opportunity to see.

outstanding presence

The Higher Organizing Committee of the festival was keen to set up a pavilion that includes the most famous international dates, through the pavilions of the Global Village, which are set up within the festival’s activities. The participating countries reviewed the most important dates that characterize these countries, with the aim of informing visitors about these products and introducing them.

The international participations aim at consolidating and preserving the historical status of the palm tree, preserving the cultural and heritage heritage and the industries associated with the palm, and benefiting from the role these festivals play in introducing locally produced dates and marketing them externally, as well as exchanging experiences and familiarizing themselves with regional experiences in palm cultivation and date production. Good agricultural and manufacturing practices and practices, specifications, marketing and export of dates.

It also contributes to informing participants about the strategy for developing the dates sector and investment opportunities, as well as learning about the latest agricultural technologies and experiences of participants in the festival from several countries, including the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Sudan, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, in addition to the states United States of America and the State of Israel.