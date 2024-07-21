The Organizing Committee of the Liwa Date Festival crowned the winners of the “Sheeshi” date auction, as part of the competitions of the 20th session of the festival, which concludes on July 28 in the city of Liwa in the Al Dhafra region, organized by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

The organising committee received 500 kilograms of dates from 50 farmers from different parts of the country to participate in the auction, for which 15 prizes were allocated with a total value of 397 thousand dirhams. The first place winner received 100 thousand dirhams, the second place winner received 75 thousand, and the third place winner received 40 thousand.

The results showed that the “Heirs of Saif Mubarak bin Hafeez Al Mazrouei” won first place, while “Moala Ali Murshid Khamis Al Marar” came in second place, “Mohammed Ali Murshid Al Marar” came in third place, “Ghayah Ali Masoud Al Dhaheri” won fourth place, and “Heirs of Issa Faris Saeed Al Mazrouei” came in fifth place.

This morning, the festival received the entries for the “Boum’an” date auction, for which the organizing committee allocated 15 prizes with a total value of 397 thousand dirhams. The first place winner will receive 100 thousand dirhams, the second place winner will receive 75 thousand, and the third place winner will receive 40 thousand.

Yesterday, the festival received the farmers’ entries in the lemon competition in the “local and assorted” categories, for which the organising committee allocated 10 prizes worth 117 thousand dirhams for each category. The results will be announced this evening, as 35 farmers participated in the local lemon category with a total of 350 kilograms, and 33 farmers participated in the assorted lemon category with a total of 330 kilograms.