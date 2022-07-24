Ihab Al Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

Yesterday evening, the 18th Liwa Date Festival, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, concluded. Organized by the Cultural and Heritage Programs and Festivals Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, amid a large public presence, continuous follow-up of those interested in palm cultivation, and a strong and friendly competition that limited participants over a period of 9 continuous days, the festival succeeded in achieving its goals, and reaching the largest segment of palm growers in the country and abroad, and the festival succeeded. In consolidating and preserving the historical position of the palm tree, preserving the ancient cultural and heritage heritage of the people of the Emirates, supporting owners of farms producing palms, fruits and local agricultural products, achieving sustainable agricultural development, strengthening the food security system, activating and revitalizing the economic movement in the Al Dhafra region, and raising awareness of farmers about modern agriculture, taking care of their farms and informing them on best practices and encourage farmers to pay more attention to the quality of production.

On the other hand, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, praised the competitions and activities of the Liwa Date Festival, which enjoys the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan , the representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, stressing that the festival has become characterized by a global reputation and has contributed greatly to raising the production of dates and the diversity of its varieties, and the development of farms not only in palm cultivation, but in the cultivation of different fruit trees. This came during his visit to the 18th Liwa Date Festival, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and organized by the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Committee in Abu Dhabi. His Excellency referred to the great role of the founding leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, who had great credit for establishing these demonstrations that encourage citizens and residents to make efforts to raise agricultural productivity, and thanks to his support, “may God rest his soul,” the UAE has become one of the largest producers. dates in the world. During the visit, His Excellency was briefed on a number of participations in the dates’ competitions, and listened to a brief explanation from Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, director of the festival about the competitions and events included in the festival, including 23 major competitions that celebrate the palm and summer fruit in the Emirates, and the mechanism for handing over entries that are carried out according to a specific and smooth path. It ensures the comfort of the participants and organizes the work, and the subsequent judging process, leading to the announcement of the names of the winners of the first places.

The Liwa Date Festival was launched this year with 23 main competitions dedicated to the competitions of dates, fruits, model farms, the most beautiful dates fairy and the most beautiful heritage sculpture. This year, the festival witnessed for the first time the use of a smart application that allows farmers and craftsmen to participate and view all the conditions of the competitions with the possibility of direct follow-up to the results and updates of the festival, and to know all the details of interest to participants, visitors and those interested in the various aspects of the festival. With high quality and closeness to the level, which doubled the efforts of the jury, and this distinction reflects the success of the festival in achieving its goals and its ability to raise awareness among farmers, which was greatly reflected in the outstanding works participating, especially since most farmers have become aware of the correct methods of cultivation and irrigation mechanisms And control, and most farmers were keen to develop integrated programs on their farms, which would ensure the success of the crop and reach a homogeneous and distinct production that could compete with it within the categories of the Liwa Date Festival competition, which has become a gathering of those interested in agriculture from different countries of the world.

annual meeting

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Festival, confirmed that Liwa Dates has succeeded in achieving its goals and has become a distinctive mark and an annual forum for those interested in palm cultivation, both in the country and abroad, and that the festival is a platform concerned with reviving heritage and giving the optimal image of the customs and traditions that characterize the people of the Emirates, in addition to marketing the products of farms Date palms of different types and encouraging them to expand the cultivation of good varieties of dates, increasing the economic return to families from the production and marketing of dates, as well as opening the opportunity for the public to learn about agriculture in the country, which now includes types of fruits and vegetables.

Hypothesis competition

In the open-ended competition, the results resulted in the Leo farms sweeping all the advanced results, after they scored the fifteen winning places in that category. The jury announced that Qamsha Saif Al Mazrouei won the first place, and Mubarak Salem Al Mansouri came in second place, and Hamad Saif came in third place. Al Mazrouei, the heirs of Abdullah Hazha Al Marar, in the fifth place, Al Hai Saeed Al Marar, in the sixth place, Nasser Nakhira Al Khaili, in the seventh place, Khalifa Mohammed Al Qubaisi, in the eighth place, Butti Ali Al Qubaisi, in the ninth place Hamad Ahmed Al Mansouri, and in the tenth place the heirs of Ali Musabeh In the eleventh place, Raad Saleh Al-Harbi, in the twelfth place, Sheikha and Labor, the daughters of the late Ali Murshid Al-Marar, in the thirteenth place, Hadafah Abdullah Al-Mazrouei, in the fourteenth place, Fatima Khalifa Al-Mazrouei, and in the fifteenth place, Hamama Sultan Al Qubaisi.

Al Ain Farms

The results of the Al-Ain farms competition resulted in Matar Ali Muftah Al Shamsi winning first place, Hamid Saeed Al-Ariani in second place, third place Rashid Khamis Al-Ariani, fourth place Saeed Hamouda Al-Ariani, fifth place Ali Saeed Al-Ariani, and sixth place Rashid Ali Miftah. Al Shamsi, and the heirs of Ali Mubarak Al-Ariani, in the eighth place, Khamis Hamouda Al-Ariani, in the ninth place, Sultan Saeed Al-Ariani, in the tenth place, the heirs of Suhail Qanzweil Al Shamsi, in the eleventh place, Abdullah Mubarak Al Shamsi, in the twelfth place, Muhammad Saeed Al-Ariani, and in the center Thirteenth Hamad Salem Al Shamsi, fourteenth place Saeed Rashid Al Shamsi, and fifteenth place complete Hamdan Nasser.

Model farm creativity and excellence

Since the Organizing Committee of the Liwa Date Festival announced the Model Farm Award, until the farm owners hurriedly put in place various plans to distinguish their farms, to have the honor of receiving the award, and ascending the podium, which was reflected in the level of participation in that competition. The Model Farm Competition aims to take care of the farms And spreading the culture of rationalizing water consumption and farm cleanliness, and other criteria that contribute to the development of the agricultural sector in the Al Dhafra region.

“Liwa Dates” is an endless success story

The Liwa Dates Festival embodies a story of endless success stories, having achieved a great achievement if measured by the time period of the festival. Over the 18 years during which Liwa Dates has succeeded in consolidating its position not only at the local level, but also at the international level and there is no evidence of that From the increasing influx of foreign Arab communities, as well as the various media outlets that were keen to cover the news of the festival and tell the various and exciting stories about its interesting and distinguished activities, which were admired by everyone.

This great success that has been achieved was not the result of chance and luck, but it was the result of continuous efforts, well-thought-out plans, sound directives and tireless work carried out by the festival’s organizing committee to consolidate its position on the tourism map and etch its name in international forums.

In terms of numbers that do not lie or belittle, the statistics indicate that the number of participants since the launch of the festival in 2005 until the 17th session reached more than 21,000, representing all regions of the country.

Final day results

The heirs of Abdullah Hatza Al Marar swept the results of the Al Dhafra Elite Al Rutab competition after they achieved the first place, followed by Obaid Saeed Al Mazrouei in second place, Saeed Salem Al Mansouri in third place, Mohammed Ahmed Al Mansouri in fourth place, Moza Muhammad Al Mazrouei in fifth place, sixth place Hamad Issa Al Mazrouei, and seventh place Mansour Ali Al Mazrouei, Hamama Sultan Al Qubaisi, ninth place, Ahmed Saif Al Falasi, tenth place Salem Ali Al Marar, eleventh place Saif Thamer Al Marar, twelfth place Hadram Khamis Al Muraikhi, thirteenth Obaid Ali Al Marar, fourteenth Jaber Ali Al Marar, and fifteenth Nasser Nakhira Al Khaili.

Saif Sayah Salem Al-Mansoori was able to climb to the top of the Liwa Al-Ratb Elite Run after he won the first place and received a cash prize of 125,000 dirhams, while the heirs of Issa Faris Al Mazrouei came in second place, Salim Harmous Al Mazrouei in third place, Mualla Ali Murshid Al Marar in fourth place, and Mubarak in fifth place Jumaa Al Qubaisi, in sixth place, Amer Al-Mansoori, in seventh place, Mira Ali Al-Marar, in eighth place, Nassifa Saeed, wife of Saif Thamer Al-Marar, in ninth place, Humaid Saeed Al-Ariani, in tenth place, Qamsha Saif Al-Mazrouei, in eleventh place, Khalifa Muhammad Al-Qubaisi, twelfth, Saif Bakhit Al-Marar, and thirteenth Mubarak Salem Al-Mansoori and the fourteenth Muhammad Ali Al-Marar and the fifteenth Hamad Ali Murshid Al-Marar. The jury announced the winners of the model farm competition in the three categories, where the committee decided to withhold the first and fifth place prizes in the Al Dhafra Cities Farms category, due to the lack of the required conditions.

The results of the Al Dhafra Cities category resulted in Hassan Suhail Mohammed bin Afsan Al Mazrouei winning the second place award, Ahmed Mohammed Rashid Hafeez Al Mazrouei in third place, and Majda Ghunaim Abdul Hamid in fourth place. In third place, Khalifa Muhammad Al Qubaisi, in fourth place, Ali Obaid Al Zaabi, and fifth, Khamis Muhammad Al Qubaisi, and in the Western lecturer category, Nasser Nakhira Al Khaili won first place, Ahmed Abdullah Al Mazrouei in second place, Fatima Obaid Al Mazrouei and her sons in third place, Moza Atiq Al Qubaisi and her sons in fourth place, and Moza Atiq Al Qubaisi in fifth place. Saleh Al-Harbi.

The results of the competition for the most beautiful heritage sculpture resulted in the victory of Dabab Jaber Al Marar in the first place, Noura Saleh Al Mazrouei in second place, Shamma Ibrahim Al Mazrouei in third place, Rawda Ghalib Al Mazrouei in fourth place, Mira Ahmed Al Mazrouei in fifth place, Maryam Hamdan Al Mazrouei in sixth place, and Fatima Khalfan Al Mazrouei in seventh place In eighth place, Moza Abdullah Al-Mansoori, in ninth place, Shamma Salham Al Mazrouei, and in tenth place, Salama Salem Khamis Al-Hamli.