The College of Media and Public Relations at Liwa College launched a new awareness initiative under the title “Sustainable Cast,” which is a dynamic, multilingual podcast series that aims to create a new platform for communicating about sustainability on the local and global arenas. It was launched in support of the goals of the COP28 conference, and the global excellence it has recorded on the global level. Facing climate challenges.

Professor Badran Abdul Razzaq Badran, Dean of the College of Media at Liwa College, stressed the college’s keenness on the success of this initiative, which represents the first step for Liwa College in the world of podcasts directed to a global audience. “This initiative highlights our firm commitment to getting our media students involved in vital global issues and exploiting technology to enable them to contribute to the collective effort to preserve the future of our planet.

'Sustainable Cast' is a testament to Liwa College's keenness to promote academic excellence, promote sustainable practices, and create platforms for dialogue on the global stage. Through its multilingual approach, it seeks to transcend cultures, transcend borders, and inspire positive change.”

Professor Badran said: “Mustadam Cast,” which translates to “sustainable broadcast” in Arabic, represents an important achievement for Liwa College.

This innovative series of podcasts is distinguished by its unique orientation to a diverse and international audience that participated in the COP28 conference, as well as to various segments of society in the United Arab Emirates, the Arab world, and the world.

He pointed out that listeners can access “Mustadam Cast” on the Spotify platform (https://open.spotify.com/show/6r9NcyEwuzeCK9WTu7VJrF)

And soon to other podcast platforms, ensuring that the valuable ideas and discussions you provide reach a wide and diverse audience.

He explained that this community awareness initiative was presented by the two professors of digital media at Liwa College, Dr. Rania Dafallah from the Abu Dhabi branch and Dr. Ghada Saleh from the Al Ain branch. It is expected that Mustaddam Cast will become a strong platform for discussion about sustainability, environmental responsibility and global cooperation. The inaugural episode of Mustaddam Cast embodies the vision and mission of the COP28 conference, as it invited faculty members, staff and students at Liwa College to explore the concept of sustainability in multiple languages. The episode included An interview with Obaid Al Hameli, Liwa College student representative at the COP28 conference, who participated in a distinguished speech in this global event.