08/21/2024 – 13:16

Magalu announced this Wednesday, the 21st, that it will open a mega store in the space that was occupied by Livraria Cultura in Conjunto Nacional, on Avenida Paulista.

The announcement was made by Magalu CEO Frederico Trajano during an event held by the company for its suppliers. “My dream is to put all the company’s brands there,” said Trajano.

The plan is to create a concept store, offering products from Magalu, Netshoes, KaBuM! and Época Cosméticos. “It will be a strategic point for strengthening our physical stores,” said the CEO.

The company said that the site’s historical and cultural spaces will be preserved, such as the Eva Hertz theater, located on the premises.

The concept store, Magalu explained, will follow the multichannel business model, which includes services such as Pick Up in Store, in which customers buy online but pick up the purchase at a physical location.

The location also includes a Magalu Agency for suppliers, which functions as a delivery point for items sold via the marketplace. “We want to take products from our partner retailers there for our inventory,” concluded Trajano.

Cultura Bookstore

After years of expanding throughout the city of São Paulo and other Brazilian states, Cultura plunged into crisis in the 2000s. In 2018, it filed for bankruptcy protection, with a debt of R$285.4 million with suppliers and banks. The chain, which once had 17 stores and 1,500 employees,