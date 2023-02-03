Livorno, kills his father by stabbing him in the throat. Then he attempts suicide by cutting his veins

It is unclear who alerted the police: we are talking about a neighbor who, around 3 in the morning, had heard a strange hustle and bustle, but also about the phone call to the police forces from the 23-year-old himself, in which he confessed the crime and declares that he wants to kill himself.

It happened around three o’clock last night, in an apartment in the Coteto neighborhood in Livornowhere the 60-year-old father and 23-year-old son lived together.

Yet the motive is not clear. The apartment door had been locked from the outside and was opened by the fire brigade. Once inside, the military found the 60-year-old’s body on the bed. At that point they managed to track down his son, who had fled on foot.

Also here the information is not clear: some news agencies report that the young man was traced inside a supermarket, where he tried to cut his wrists. Others say that the military found him in the gardens of via Torino, with his wrists cut off.

Father and son lived in a house in via Paganini 6, in the Coteto area. The young man is been rescued by the volunteers of the Mercy of Livorno and by the doctors of 118 and then it was arrested on murder charges. Still to be reconstructed the entire dynamics of the episode and also the motive.

