By order of the Prosecutor of the Republic of Livorno, the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Livorno have implemented a precautionary custody order in prison against a 36-year-old Livorno woman with multiple convictions, held to be responsible in various capacities for the crimes of aggravated theft, receiving stolen goods and illegally use and forgery of non-cash payment instruments.

Held responsible for 50 crimes committed between 2 September 2022 and 5 January 2023, 5 of which with the help of her partner, also a multiple offender and currently in prison, which allegedly earned her almost 10,000 euros, spent “both for sustenance and for the superfluous (top-ups for gaming sites, lotteries and cigarettes in large quantities)”.

Although in a state of the proceedings in which the contradictory has not yet intervened, the Carabinieri have collected serious indications of guilt in relation to 19 thefts, 6 receiving stolen goods, 9 undue use of payment instruments as well as for 2 crimes of carrying weapons or objects to offend and 2 of unjustified possession of altered keys or lock picks. Defined by the Judge as “accustomed to committing crimes against property”, “completely out of control” which manifests “unscrupulousness and absolute lack of hesitation”, she is accused of having implemented various modus operandi, refined over time to maximize the profits of illegal conduct.

Starting from the month of September, on two occasions, the first together with his companion, he would have entered a city parking lot, taking advantage of the opening/closing times of the pedestrian entrances used by unknown users, and would have broken the windows of two cars to take possession of suitcases and bags; only in one case did she succeed in her intent while on another occasion the theft was not consummated only because the owner of the vehicle was present on board.

Pretending to be a customer of shops and restaurants, under a pretext he managed to distract the victim on duty, taking possession of wallets and bags containing documents and payment cards placed nearby or in adjacent rooms where the 36-year-old sneaked in, unseen, accessed the interior of workplaces and took possession of the goods kept there, always inside the workplaces, where he sneaked in furtively, forcibly forced lockers containing valuables.

In some restaurants it was enough for her to place an order or pretend to book a table to distract the victim on duty and appropriate the cash fund.

Taking advantage of the preparation phase for the opening of a restaurant in the centre, she appropriated a bag placed on a stool near the entrance containing payment cards and house keys; not tame, shortly after she would have entered the victim’s home where she would have taken possession of a sheet on which the pin codes of the cards were shown. Also on the same day, you allegedly made 2 withdrawals for a total amount of 600 euros and top-ups and various expenses for an additional 600 euros.