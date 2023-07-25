Overwhelmed by a freight train, which from Piacenza was bound for Grosseto, a 26-year-old girl died. It happened at 3 last night, not far from the Donoratico station, in the province of Livorno. On the spot, railway police officers and the coroner. It has yet to be established whether it was an accident or a voluntary act.

Rail traffic was interrupted between Bolgheri and Castagneto Carducci and there were delays for the trains. Traffic resumed regularly around 9am.