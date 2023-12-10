A body in an advanced state of decomposition and without a head was discovered in the woods of Valle Benedetta, in the province of Livorno, by a man who was looking for mushrooms in the early hours of yesterday morning, Friday 8 December. On a cliff, as reported by ‘Il Tirreno’, the mushroom farmer found the body and immediately called the police. The head was a few meters away from the rest of the body.

Based on initial information, it is not yet possible to know the sex of the dead person who therefore, at the moment, remains without identity, even if he was still wearing men’s clothing. As per practice, all necessary analyzes will be carried out to establish the causes of death. The reports of disappearance in the Livorno area but not only are being examined by investigators.

The fact that the head was detached could be due to the action of the animals present in the woods, hypothesizing the investigators of the Livorno police station, but further investigations are underway. It cannot be ruled out that the body found could be that of a person who fell into the cliff or who voluntarily threw himself.