The golden years with the Spinelli presidency, and with Protti and Lucarelli on the field. Then the collapse. With the arrival of the Brazilian property, starting from Serie D, the aim is to go back to the football that counts
Six hundred and fifty thousand euros. It seems like the price of a two-room apartment in the center of Milan, but instead it is the sum disbursed by a Brazilian financier who wants to bring Livorno – now in Serie D – back into football that counts. Joel Esciua is officially the new patron of the amaranths: the deal went through in the last few hours, for a fee that seems negligible compared to the history of the club.
