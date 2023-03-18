They wanted to leave without paying the restaurant bill but a mistake was fatal to them. The incident took place at the Ostricaio restaurant in Livorno: 4 boys fled after a 180 euro meal but the escape failed due to an oversight. In fact, one of them left a cell phone worth 1,000 euros on the table.

When they called to find out where the hell that phone had gone, the bitter surprise. The owner of the restaurant replied: “Yes, hello. Where’s the phone? In the place where you had a free lunch”.

The protagonists of the story – as told by Il Tirreno – are four young Florentines between the ages of 23 and 24. After a full 180-euro lunch with appetizers, desserts and a 25-euro wine, they planned to flee to avoid paying the bill. And so, one after the other, with excuses – “I have a headache, I’m going out in the sun for a moment to get some fresh air”, “I’m going to the bathroom for a moment” – they disappeared from the club. But something – for them – went wrong.

One of them has left a thousand-euro cell phone on the table. The owner, seeing it ring, answered the phone. On the other side of the “handset” one of the three friends left with the cell phone in his pocket asking the interlocutor where he had forgotten it: “At the restaurant – the answer – where you had a free lunch”.

The incident took place on Wednesday 15 March. Police cars were also at the scene. But the owner pardoned them. After returning their cell phone and after the “crafty” have paid the bill, he decided not to report them. Even if they hadn’t forgotten their cell phone, however, the 4 wouldn’t have gotten away with it. in fact, they hadn’t considered that to book a place they had called with a cell phone. So they would still be identified with the number left at the time of booking.