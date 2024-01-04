Livorno, the patient fined for insulting a nurse. Law 113 of 2020

From a emergency room Of Livorno a decision arrives that is not a habit but rather an exception. An 18 year old was sanctioned and will have to pay a fine of one thousand euros, for having offended a nurse. This is what was established by the Carabinieri of the NAS, the anti-adulteration and healthcare unit, after – we read in Il Messaggero – the general management of the AUSL Tuscany northwest had reported the case. The offenses affected a professional who had the task of accommodate emergencies from the triage station on particularly complex days, with hospitals dealing with the flu boom. It's certainly not the first time that health facilities the tension is skyrocketing and the public health workers are paying the price. First put to the test by the pandemic emergency, they now have to deal with a crescendo of attacks.

Read also: Pozzolo denied by the victim: “Did I shoot myself? Never touched the gun”

Read also: Pozzolo, it's war in FdI-Piedmont. Ex-missina branch against Crosetto. Inside

Violence – continues Il Messaggero – not just verbal, but sometimes physical, as denounced by the unions that represent them. The 18-year-old, from what has been reconstructed, presented herself at the 'Ospedali Riuni' hospital in the Tuscan capital during the Christmas period; but the approach with one of the nurses on duty was anything but festive. From the investigation launched by the military after the communication from the health company, it emerged that the young woman allegedly denigrated the employee of the hospital without respecting its role. Law 113 of 2020 in fact he punishes with one fine from 550 to 5,000 euros “anyone who engages in violent, abusive, offensive or harassing conduct towards personnel carrying out a health or socio-healthcare profession or even towards anyone who carries out auxiliary care, health care or rescue activities functional to the performance of said professions at public or private health and social-health facilities”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

