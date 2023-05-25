Another very serious fact that finds a law enforcement agent as the protagonist. After the case of Milan and of the woman beaten by the local police, a video was released on social networks showing a carabiniere kicking a boy on the ground. It all happened in Livorno.

In the video, released on social media from the Welcome to Favelas page, we see the attack by two carabinieri on a boy, brutally beaten while he is pinned to the ground.

A kick in the face of a young man already stopped and on the ground. A new case similar to that of Milan, this time in Livorno, immortalized in a video that has gone viral shows a stop in the street by two carabinieri: one of the two kicks the boy in the face already blocked by his colleague.

The two carabinieri repeat the word ‘Stop’ to the young man several times while he is on the ground. The young man, while being handcuffed and a soldier holding him by the neck, screams: “My leg hurts”. And then: “People look at me, so they take pictures of me”.

“This conduct is absolutely not in line with the values ​​of the Arma. The behavior of the soldier will be judged immediately with the utmost rigor in every aspect, starting from the instant transfer to a non-operational assignment”. This is what the Arma dei Carabinieri reports, questioned about the shock video of the soldier who, in Livorno, kicks a man under arrest in the head.