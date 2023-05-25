After the video of the woman being hit by local police officers in Milan with batons and pepper spray, another video shot in Livorno is making the rounds on the web, creating controversy. In the images, released on the Welcome to Favelas page, a carabiniere can be seen kicking a young man arrested for theft in the face. In the video, the boy can be heard yelling: “No way, no way. You’re hurting me.”

The violence by the shits in uniform continues, but once again the silence of their colleagues was broken by a video of a citizen. In Livorno a carabiniere kicked an arrested person in the face.#ACAB pic.twitter.com/WDAiGMhhBU — Franz Rizzi (@Franz_Rizzi) May 25, 2023