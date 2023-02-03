Livorno, 23 years old kills his father with a stab while he sleeps

Tragedy in Livorno where a 23-year-old boy killed his father with a stab wound while he was sleeping with the boy who, after the murder, would have attempted suicide.

The story took place during the night between Thursday 2 and Friday 3 February in an apartment located in via Paganini, a residential neighborhood between the Petrarca and Coteto areas.

The young man stabbed his 57-year-old father around 3 in the morning while the man was lying in his bed. After the murder, the 23-year-old called the police and later attempted suicide by cutting his veins.

Then, the boy allegedly left the apartment to reach a garden located a few meters from the apartment building.

The carabinieri intervened on the spot, who arrested the 23-year-old and recovered his father’s body.