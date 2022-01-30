Mexico. Ana Lucía, the mother of the deceased actor Octavio Ocaña, worries family and friends after writing on social networks a shocking message addressed to his sonwho died on October 29 last.

“Living without you is unbearable, I will come with you…”, Octavio Ocaña’s mother writes and with it expresses the pain she feels living without the physical presence of her beloved son.

“Three months after your departure, the glory of God be with you king of my life, living without you is unbearable and irreparable, the pain is incurable. I only know that I will arrive with you and we will be together, treasure of my life, my little son Octavio Augusto Pérez Ocaña, I love you and I will love you forever, ”the lady writes on Instagram.

Ana Lucía suffers from depression, it can be seen in the writing that she publishes, and in the networks, followers of Octavio Ocaña express consolation and wish him that he can get ahead and find resignation.

In recent days, Bertha Ocaña, Octavio Ocaña’s sister, spoke of her mother’s state of mind after the death of the actor and wrote this: “Today I have a dead mother in life, with a broken heart, desolate, breathless and with no desire to continue living.”

Octavio Ocaña was 22 years old on the day of his death on October 29, 2021 in the municipality of Atizapán, in the State of Mexico, after being chased by police officers on the Chamapa-Lechería highway.

Different media reported that the young Octavio Ocaña was found injured by a bullet to the head, and that he allegedly accidentally hit himself with the pistol he was carrying.

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico reported that Octavio shot himself with the firearm he was carrying in his right hand and the bullet hit his head, an injury that caused him to lose his life when they took him to the hospital.