Time will tell how great Luis Suárez has been at Barça. For now, his goodbye, understandable or not, leaves a huge hole, as many as 198 goals, for a team that, accustomed since Cruyff times to playing without a fixed center forward Except for specific moments with higher-level players that forced to tweak the systems (Romario, Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic).

Suárez has determined the team’s game to the point of taking Messi away from the false nine position. Striking forward, he not only scored goals, he also cleared his friend’s path by clearing him of defenses in the Argentine’s memorable slaloms.

It will be interesting to know how Koeman tactically covers the absence of Suarez. Only if Lautaro or a low-cost offer like Dzeko arrived, Barça could look something like what it has been in recent years. Otherwise, Koeman’s idea is that, in his 4-2-3-1, the top four players constantly change their positions with Messi as the offensive beacon. admitting that it is the player who makes the difference, but also the one who least collaborates in defensive tasks, which determines the withdrawal.

Although his right hip injury has prevented him from seeing him in the friendlies against Nàstic and Girona and he only had minutes against Elche, One of the options that have been put on the table is for Ansu to play false nine in some moments. The Hispanic-Guinean teenager has a good sense of the areas in which to appear and has a goal, as he demonstrated last season and recently with the National Team.

For now Koeman had preferred the options of Griezmann and Messi, but the irruption of Coutinho as indisputable in the plans of the Dutchman have slightly altered the instructions for the French. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Memphis Depay awaits Barça news in Lyon. His dream is to play in Barcelona, ​​but he is aware that the first option, although it may be utopian, is called Lautaro Martínez.

For now, Koeman asks for mobility and a team without references that surprises in the area. Living without Suárez is a huge challenge for Barça.