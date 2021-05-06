The outbreak of the pandemic of coronavirus generated an almost universal debate: is it possible to “live with” the virus and keep the economy open with restrictions by sectors or limited or is it necessary to “suppress” the virus with much tougher measures?

The debate was never closed and each country continues to defend that its way of managing it is adequate. Few radically changed their ideas, whether it was better or worse.

But the discussion may end if a report published by the British scientific journal is heeded The Lancet, in which economists, public health experts and political scientists participated.

The report takes into account a long series of data from the 37 OECD economies and concludes that the five countries that opted for the toughest measures fared better: fewer deaths, less economic damage and faster recovery of the freedoms suppressed with restrictions such as mobility or assembly.

Those five countries are Australia, South Korea, Iceland, Japan, and New Zealand.

A line to get tested for coronavirus in Sydney, Australia, this Thursday. Photo: REUTERS

The study recognizes that four of them are islands, but ensures that this factor is not relevant in the comparison because the other countries could have closed their borders if they had practically wanted to be an island and that countries that are not in the study for not be members of the OECD, such as China or Vietnam, they are not islands but exercised strict border control.

The restrictions that worked

To reach these conclusions, the experts took into account a long list of restrictions, such as commercial and hotel closures, mobility limitations, prohibition of meetings with a certain number of people or curfews.

They are all countries considered developed, with health systems capable in principle of coping with the pandemic and with sufficiently developed economies to allow a large part of the population to continue working from home.

The report assures that the first five countries had an average mortality from covid in 2020 up to 25 times lower than the average of the other 32 countries.

Japan is one of the countries that consider the coronavirus tamed and is preparing to host the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: EFE

The first five already recovered their pre-crisis level of GDP at the beginning of this year (February 2020) and the first five they were the first to remove the restrictions that were most clearly against freedoms fundamentals, such as the right of assembly, mobility or curfews.

In return, those first five countries were lThose who took the toughest measures during the first 10 weeks of the crisis, But from there, with the virus already under control, they were able to regain freedoms before the other 32 countries.

The text recognizes that its results are counter-intuitive, that they give results that go against what the majority of the population thinks, especially in the economic aspect.

But that comparing the evolution of the GDP each week of 2020 with its level of 2019 shows that the five countries that opted for quick and hard measures they did not suffer more economically than the others but, on the contrary, they have already recovered their pre-crisis level of GDP, something that none of the other 32 countries did.

Brussels, special

CB