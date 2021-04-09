D.he journey always begins with a perception. Just like now, when he is sitting in the family garden outside the hustle and bustle of downtown Basel. The table is set, at least sporadically, three cups, a can of instant coffee and cream wafers, still wrapped in plastic. The sky is closing, there could be rain.

A short gasp, a short gasp, Elias’ breathing becomes calmer. His gaze gropes along the garden. He sees the trailer, paint is crumbling from the wooden door. He feels the wind, he strokes his thick black hair. He smells the scent of the carnations that bloom over there between the tall grass. Which perception it will be this time does not matter, it is only an aid, the ticket to a world in which everything is possible. When Elias has found his motive, he writes poems like this: