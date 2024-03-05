Evolution of Covid after the end of the health emergency to an endemic disease. Modest participation of the population in the vaccination campaign, the need to continue to protect the most fragile people, who remain exposed to the complications and long-term consequences of the infection. This is the scenario on which representatives of the scientific societies, professional associations and patients gathered in the alliance that supported the “Let's face the new normality together” campaign supported by Pfizer met in Rome. The aim is to raise public awareness of the importance of not lowering our guard against Covid and of normalizing coexistence with the virus, through prevention and epidemiological surveillance.

The end point of the campaign – which in recent months has taken the form of advertisements published in the most important national newspapers and in a television commercial starring the actor Michele Placido – is the 'Together for the new normality' Manifesto, signed by all members of the coalition – we read in a note – where 8 key points are suggested to address the post-emergency phase: from attention to the most fragile people, to equity in access to treatment and prevention, to support for research and health professionals , up to the fight against disinformation.

The “New normality” that the campaign talks about – the note reports – is the current phase, characterized by the presence of the Sars-CoV2 virus, which we have learned to know and which, thanks to prevention, has lost part of its ability to cause a serious disease, but one that continues to circulate and be part of our lives. Large-scale vaccination, antibody and antiviral therapies and immunization acquired by large shares of the recovered population contributed to changing the characteristics of Covid – according to specialists. Yet, even in this new phase, in the months of October 2023 – January 2024 alone, over 600,000 new cases of Covid-19, 84,000 hospitalizations and over 4,000 deaths were recorded. Numbers far from those of the 2020-21 period, but which lead to delays in the treatment paths of patients with other pathologies and a significant burden for families and healthcare facilities.

Various factors have been invoked by doctors, pharmacists and patient representatives to explain the poor response to the vaccination offer. To manage coexistence with Covid and enhance vaccination and virus containment tools, also validated by the Pandemic Plan just presented – it emerged from the meeting – the primary need is to remodulate communication on Covid and to consider it as an infectious disease which has seasonal peaks, as happens with the flu, and which in the peak phases must be countered with prevention and treatment resources.

Secondly, the alliance recommends that the next Covid vaccination communication campaign be targeted at the elderly and frail population by indicating the specific benefits of vaccination – from simply reducing sick days to preventing hospitalization and complications. The role of the family doctor is fundamental in identifying among his patients those belonging to risk groups, promoting their access to vaccination and, in this perspective, it would be desirable to provide the 'active call' mechanism.

Training/information activities aimed at doctors, pharmacists and nurses could guarantee a shared approach among all healthcare professionals to transmit clear and unambiguous messages aimed at encouraging the adoption of prevention measures for the protection of the most fragile people. Finally, the coalition is available to take action for greater coordination between professional categories, scientific societies, institutions of all geographical areas, to promote the procurement, organization and communication on vaccinations.

The awareness campaign “Let's face the New Normality together” is carried out with the patronage of a large alliance of subjects between medical-scientific societies, patient organizations and sector associations: Aipo – Italian Association of hospital pulmonologists; FederAnisap; Federfarma; Fimmg – Italian Federation of Family Doctors; Fofi Federation of Italian pharmacist orders; Sigg Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics; Simg – Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care; Smiti – Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases; Sita – Italian Society of Anti-infective Therapy; Sites – Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health; Ail – Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma; Friends Italy; Obese Friends; Anmar – National Association of Rheumatic Patients; Apmarr – National association of people with rheumatological and rare diseases Aps Ets; COPD and other respiratory pathologies patients' association; Cittadinanzattiva; Europe Woman Italy; Europe Men; Fand – Italian Diabetics Association; FederCentri Aps Ets; Nadir Ets.