Paula Rodríguez is an Asturian mother who lost her son to cancer after six years of illness. “When they give you a diagnosis of these characteristics, your life breaks down. That of the whole family. And you get a lot of medical information that you don’t understand, a lot of tests, a lot of data to keep up-to-date, and you can’t, everything surpasses you, it’s chaos ”, says this woman by phone. “You feel alone, abandoned with all that pain and sorrow,” continues Rodríguez, also a member of the Galbán Association, families of children with cancer in the Principality of Asturias. “They are patients who, on average, spend a lot of time in the hospital; change your mood, your eating habits, or your water intake. For example, my son stopped eating and drinking, he blamed me for what happened to him, and I no longer knew what to do, “adds this mother who admits that she was the one who took control of her little one’s illness , “Someone has to do it, and in my family, it was me.”

Cancer in children is considered a rare disease, it affects about 1,500 children a year in Spain, with a survival of 80% at five years, according to data from the association itself. It is the leading cause of death in those under 14 years of age and turns the lives of those who suffer from it upside down and, consequently, of their entire environment. “20% die and many are left with serious consequences. The fundamental thing is that more is investigated ”, emphasizes Rodríguez.

This Thursday, February 4, World Cancer Day is commemorated. In order to try to help families and patients to sort all the information a bit and to feel accompanied throughout the disease process, the idea of ​​an app arose, the first developed in Spain and which they have called Living with childhood cancer. “With the help of Marta, a nurse at the hospital and more knowledgeable about new technologies than I am, we created the application that encompasses everything that we believe is essential for the day-to-day life of patients and their families,” explains Rodríguez. Psychologists specialized in childhood oncology have also cooperated in its preparation. “It was in an informal meeting with Paula, to get to know each other and, above all, to listen to us, when I proposed to create a technological tool that would allow this registration in an orderly and accessible way and in which they could also add information of interest to them and to the professionals. Personally, I am very grateful for the encouragement and continuous support of all those who have participated at some point in the project, and I am very satisfied and excited to see it come true, ”explains Marta Laíz, a nurse at the hospital.

The application consists of a menu with several sections, “which are constantly evolving, depending on the needs transmitted to us by families and children.” One section is the Agenda, in which medical appointments or tests to be performed are noted. Another is State / Situation, which answers the question, How are you feeling today? And it refers to mood, food, social relationships, play, level of pain or exercise. “It is filling in a small survey every day to see how the child is doing and with the results graphs are made where you can see if the evolution of the child is good or bad,” explains Rodríguez. Another section is the Registry section, which includes hospital annotations such as treatments or discharges, for example, and device reading, such as temperature, intake or blood count, among others. “One of the questions that a nurse asks you more frequently is how much water the child has drunk, if a glass or two, and many times you don’t remember or you make it up, in this way you can write it down. Or the weight, which must always be done at the same time, it is a simple way to keep it on target, ”explains Rodríguez. It also has a Multimedia section where you can view videos with tutorials or questions that may be of interest to families. Finally, there is a Milestones section that assess how we are using the application.

With all this, according to its creators, a certain control is generated over the process, which helps in the day-to-day life of patients and their families. “This project has been possible thanks to the collaboration of CaixaBank, which through its Foundation have contributed € 18,000 to develop the initiative. We are very grateful, ”Rodríguez continues. Although the app was initially designed to meet the needs of children with oncological processes in the Principality of Asturias, “our wish is that it reaches all families who can benefit from it,” this mother concludes.

