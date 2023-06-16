The Andrea Chattas For 15 years she has been dedicated to helping patients with anxiety disorders in therapeutic groups and this time she invites all readers to join her free Webinar “Living with anxiety”.

“Do you have panic attacks, general anxiety, social anxiety, health anxiety? Do you ask yourself many times, why does this happen to me?” Chattas asks on his official Instagram account from which he offers the invitation to those who want to participate in the Webinar aimed at people who suffer from this type of anxiety disorder, or who want to learn to manage it on a daily basis.

In an increasingly fast-paced and demanding world, anxiety has become one of the most common problems in our society. To address this issue and offer practical tools to deal with stress and find emotional balance, the webinar “Living with Anxiety” will be held next Saturday, June 3, by the renowned Andrea Chattas, columnist for debate.com. .oops

The “Living with Anxiety” webinar will take place on Saturday, June 3, starting at 5:00 p.m. in Uruguay. For approximately one hour, the participants will have the opportunity to interact with Ms. Chattas, asking questions and sharing their experiences.

If you want to participate in this enriching event, you can register at the following link. Remember that places are limited, so we recommend you reserve your place as soon as possible.

Registration is done from this link.

About Andrea Chattas

I’m Andrea Chattas. Psychologist, I have been coordinating anxiety management groups for 15 years and groups to improve relationships for 8 years.

I like therapies that aim at change and achievement based on a good bond. I am a member of the chapter of psychotherapies and group approaches of the Association of Argentine Psychiatrists. I am the founder of Cohesión, a project aimed at forming a network of therapeutic groups. I train and supervise therapists to set up their own groups. I love that people who come to my office can find a way to do something to improve their problem, expand their resources and tools. I always aim for the independence of therapy and I am committed to having people come but also leave with their toolbox full of resources.

